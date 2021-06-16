Greg Olsen's Son Rings Bell After Heart Transplant Recovery, 'We're Finally Whole Again'

Play video content @gregolsen88 / Instagram

Awesome update from ex-NFL star Greg Olsen -- his son, TJ, just "rang the bell" to symbolize the end of treatment after receiving a heart transplant!!!

Olsen shared footage of the special moment at the hospital in Charlotte on Wednesday, saying, "Today we 'rang the bell,' and for the first time our family whole again."

"To everyone who prayed for our little buddy and sent us words of encouragement and support ... All we can say is THANK YOU and WE 💚 YOU ALL"

As we previously reported, TJ was born with a congenital heart disease that required 3 open-heart surgeries before his 3rd birthday.

Olsen revealed late last month TJ's heart was failing ... and doctors said he would need a transplant immediately.

TJ was quickly able to find a match and underwent surgery earlier this month ... and despite all the struggles, Greg says his son remained optimistic throughout the journey.

Play video content 6/7/21

"TJ’s positive attitude and selflessness throughout has been an inspiration to us all," he added. "Never did he feel sorry for him self or play the victim. All he did was talk about what the future held and the things he looked forward to doing."