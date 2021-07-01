Caitlyn Jenner Slams Gwen Berry For Anthem Protest ... 'Honestly, It's Disgusting'

Caitlyn Jenner -- one of the greatest U.S. Olympians EVER -- is furious with Gwen Berry for her anthem protest ... calling the hammer thrower's actions straight-up "disgusting."

The reality TV star broke it all down on Newsmax TV on Wednesday ... explaining she could not believe Berry turned her back on "The Star Spangled Banner" after finishing in 3rd place at last weekend's 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials in Eugene, OR.

"Honestly," Jenner said, "it's disgusting."

Berry -- a very vocal athlete in the fight for social justice in America -- was so pissed when the anthem played at her podium ceremony ... she did everything she could to express her dismay with the song.

The 31-year-old turned away from the flag, held up a T-shirt that read "Activist Athlete" ... and said afterward she thought officials were setting her up just to see how she'd react.

Jenner -- who's now gunning to be California's next governor -- says the whole scene was B.S. ... explaining she believes Berry should've acted differently.

"I don't like political statements on the podium," Jenner said. "We shouldn't do that. This is the greatest gathering of people and countries in the world."

"Over 200 countries will be at the Olympic Games -- there's 150-something countries in the U.N. and it has such potential for good. Don't destroy it."

Jenner went on to say she doesn't believe Berry will have the opportunity to have similar protests at the Olympics later this summer ... saying she believes Berry just isn't that good of an athlete.

"To be honest with you, we don't have a worry in the world that she'll be on the podium there, because she got third there," Jenner said.

"The other two girls ahead of her are so much better, and there's other ones around the world in the hammer throw. So I think that was kind of her last hurrah."