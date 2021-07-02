WNBA's Angel McCoughtry Urging Olympics To Allow Gwen Berry's Protests To Continue

Play video content TMZSports.com

WNBA superstar Angel McCoughtry is pleading with Olympic officials to ease their restrictions on political protests at this summer's event ... explaining to TMZ Sports she wants to see Gwen Berry's demonstrations continue.

We got the Las Vegas Aces wing -- who's a two-time Olympic gold medalist herself -- out at LAX this week ... and she made it clear she likes what Berry did during the national anthem last weekend.

The 34-year-old hooper said there's clearly still racism and social injustice in America ... and when Berry turned her back on the flag during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" to shed light on that, she had no problem with it.

In fact, McCoughtry tells us she's hoping to see more of it when Berry -- a hammer thrower -- arrives in Tokyo later this month ... despite Olympic officials forbidding protests from the field of play, during official ceremonies and at the podiums.

"I think that there shouldn't be penalties," McCoughtry says, adding, "there shouldn't be a penalty for standing up for what's right."

"If someone wants to protest for what's right in our country, there should be no penalties for that."

McCoughtry says as long as Berry doesn't lose a medal for protests ... she's urging her to continue the demonstrations going forward.