Tyler Posey Comes Out as LGBTQ Member

Tyler Posey has come out as a member of the LGBTQ community, and he says his girlfriend is the one who inspired the realization.

Tyler says he now identifies as a member of the queer community. The "Teen Wolf" star said in an interview with NME, GF Phem, whom he's been dating since February, opened his eyes that he falls 'under the queer umbrella."

Tyler told the publication, NME, "I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too," adding, "She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess. No, not 'I guess' ... I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: 'Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.'"