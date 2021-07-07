Derek Carr On Carl Nassib ... 'If You Want To Mess With Him, You Have To Go Through Us'

'If You Want To Mess With Him, You Have To Go Through Us'

Derek Carr says he doesn't anticipate any issues whatsoever arising from Carl Nassib's gay announcement ... but the QB made it clear, if any do come up, the Raiders will defend their teammate vigorously.

"He's our brother," Las Vegas' star signal-caller said of the pass rusher. "So, if you want to mess with him, you have to go through us."

Carr explained his feelings on Nassib on the "The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman" this week ... and he didn't hold back, speaking very candidly.

The 30-year-old admitted there might be some people in Vegas' locker room that don't agree with Nassib's lifestyle ... but he insisted every single Raider still plans on being there for Carl regardless.

"Our team has been all for having his back," Carr said. "That doesn't mean everyone agrees with the lifestyle or agrees with that."

"But, we live in a country nowadays like people think if you don't agree then you can't love one another and have their back. And, like, that is the farthest thing from the truth."

Carr continued, "And so there are some guys that have raised a question or two. But, they all say without a doubt we have his back."

Carr explained he believes the Raiders are like a family ... and, therefore, everyone in the team's facility "has each other's back at any moment."

"I hope that no one makes it difficult for him, and I'm talking about the outside coming in," Carr said of Nassib. "Because inside of our building, he's going to be loved just like he's always been loved. Just like everyone on our team is always treated."

As we previously reported, Nassib became the first openly gay NFL player EVER with his video announcement last month.

The clip was inspiring ... and prompted the NFL to release a powerful video proclaiming, "Football is gay."