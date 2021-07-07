Matt Mauser, Husband Of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Gives Powerful 'AGT' Audition

Play video content NBC

Matt Mauser -- who lost his wife in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe and Gigi Bryant -- gave an emotional audition for "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday ... and the performance is incredibly moving.

Mauser -- who met Christina at a bar in 2004 -- broke down his final memories of his wife ... saying she kissed him goodbye and said "I love you" before the fatal helicopter ride in Jan. 2020.

Mauser got teared up before performing the cover ... as he brought his 3 children on stage.

Not only is his story powerful, but Mauser has some serious pipes ... giving it his all.

After completing the audition, Mauser got a standing ovation from the judges and the audience ... and there may not have been a dry eye in the house.

Mandel applauded Mauser for being able to move an entire room full of strangers ... with each judge giving him a resounding "yes" to move on to the next round.