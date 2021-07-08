NJ Man Busted for Racist Rant Now Facing Probe Over Old Incidents

The guy who unleashed that racist tirade on his Black neighbor -- before getting hauled away by cops -- could have more trouble on the horizon ... as prosecutors in New Jersey dig into past allegations of similar incidents.

Sources with direct knowledge of the case tell TMZ ... Edward Cagney Mathews is being investigated by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office ... not just for last week's ugly run-in and arrest, but for several other allegations -- including a 2016 confrontation with a Black woman named Jazmyn Jene.

Jazmyn Jene/Facebook

Jazmyn tells us she exchanged words with Mathews within the condo community where they both lived, and she captured a good chunk of their wild -- and seemingly threatening -- interaction on camera.

In the video, Mathews openly claims to have cops in his back pocket, and he's giving Jazmyn 2 options: handle a dispute they were having cordially, or legally. He strongly suggests the legal route won't work, because he's so tight with cops ... they wouldn't do anything to him.

Eventually, things get racial -- Jazmyn accuses him of hurling the n-word -- which Mathews somewhat denies by clarifying he did use the word, but not the way she's suggesting. You can see in the video ... it's a pretty weak defense.

#BREAKING Mt Laurel Police take Cagney Mathews into custody after protesters surrounded his house due to racist comment captured on viral videos. Crowd pelts him and police with objects.

Now, she says she did report the incident at the time, but nothing came of it. However, since Mathews' arrest -- as scores of angry neighbors jeered and hurled objects -- Jazmyn says investigators have apologized to her for not acting earlier.