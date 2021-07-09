Patrick Mahomes Shotguns Beer In 2 Seconds, Beats Travis Kelce In Chug-Off?!

Play video content

If you needed further proof Patrick Mahomes is great at EVERYTHING ... here's the NFL star shotgunning a beer so quickly, it appeared he beat Travis Kelce in a chug-off!!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted the footage Thursday ... and it's impressive as hell -- considering the 25-year-old put down the cold one in under 3 seconds!!!

In fact, the chug was so fast ... it sure looked like he beat Kelce in the beer race, which, of course, is an improbable feat, given the tight end is an expert beer-drinker who outweighs Patrick by 30 pounds!!

The fun and playful scene all went down at the American Century Championship charity golf tourney in Lake Tahoe ... where the two Chiefs stars have partied a time or two over the years.

You'll recall, just last summer, Kelce, Mahomes and their significant others held an EPIC boat party on the lake during the golf event ... where everyone swam, drank and twerked!