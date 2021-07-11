Gervonta Davis Gets Massive Leg Sleeve Tat of Movie Icons, Scarface & The Joker!

Gervonta Davis has a leg full of stars now ... 'cause he just got some of the most iconic movie characters ever tatted on his leg --- Scarface and the Joker!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the boxing champ decided it was time to get a sleeve on his left leg ... hitting up celebrity tattoo artist Josh Levario for the job.

We're told Davis wanted it done before his June 26 fight against Mario Barrios -- so he flew JL out to his Las Vegas hotel several times ... and it came out amazing!!!

Tank's whole leg is FULLY detailed -- featuring Tony Montana from "Scarface" and the famous quote, "The World Is Yours" covering the bottom right of his leg.

When it comes to the Joker tat ... Davis paid homage to both Joaquin Phoenix and the late Heath Ledger -- featuring Phoenix as the Joker with Ledger's iconic line, "Why So Serious?"

And, on the left side, you see a realistic portrait of music legend Tupac Shakur and Davis's close friend who passed away. He also added a fierce image of a wolf on his thigh.

We're told that Davis' new sleeve means a lot and it "symbolized his rugged upbringing and to fight his demons".

It took JL 30 hours to complete the leg piece, telling us Tank "sat like a rock" through all the sessions.