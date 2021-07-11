USA Men's Basketball 1984 Olympic Gold Medal Up For Auction, Could Fetch $70k!

Wanna have the same Olympic gold medal as Michael Jordan?!

A player from the Team USA hoops squad in 1984 is parting ways with their memento ... and it can be yours if you have a huge chunk of change lying around!!

This medal is from the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, when Team USA -- coached by college legend Bob Knight -- dominated with Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullin, Sam Perkins and Wayman Tisdale!!

FYI, Jordan -- who led Team USA with 17.1 points per game -- was drafted by the Chicago Bulls one month before the '84 Olympics started ... and had yet to play in an NBA game!!

The team whooped 8 teams before receiving their medals and now one of them will be up for sale ... and it's expected to go for over $70k!!

The medal will be on the market with RR Auction ... and it still has all the fine details --- "XXIII Olympiad, Los Angeles 1984" inscribed on the front and "Basketball, Men" on the side plus the image of the Coliseum.

And, there's more priceless Olympics memorabilia in this upcoming auction:

A silver and bronze medal from the 1896 Olympics in Athens -- the first international games held in modern history -- will also be up for grabs.

The silver is expected to fetch over $75k ... and $40k for the bronze.

There's also a 1994 Winter Olympics torch that favors a 'sheath knife' with a handle representing Norway, where the games were held --- estimated to sell for over $30k!!