Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Of Olympics ... I Don't Want To Play In Empty Stadiums
7/9/2021 6:14 AM PT
Nick Kyrgios -- one of the biggest stars in men's pro tennis -- is pulling out of the Olympics ... saying the big decision is, in part, due to Japan officials barring spectators from the event.
The 26-year-old Australian made the announcement Thursday evening ... just hours after Olympic officials said no fans would be allowed to watch the Games in-person this summer due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the area.
"It's a decision I didn't make lightly," Kyrgios said. "It's been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again."
Olympics. pic.twitter.com/ydj1V7jh2t— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 8, 2021
"But I also know myself," Kyrgios added. "The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn't sit right with me. It never has."
Kyrgios -- who was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon earlier this month due to an abdominal injury -- also said his health played a role in his decision too.
"I also wouldn't want to take an opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country," Kyrgios said.
"I will also take all the time I need to get my body right. Good luck to all the Aussies competing and I'll see you back on the court real soon."
Kyrgios -- well known for his short temper on the court -- was expected to have a real chance at making the podium in this summer's event before his withdrawal.