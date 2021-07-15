NFL's Devin Funchess Catches 750-Foot Pass In Slippers, Breaks Gronk's Record!

Play video content

Move over, Gronk ... Green Bay Packers WR Devin Funchess just came through and set a new record for the longest helicopter catch ever --- at 750 feet!!!!

...and, he did it in his house slippers!!

It went down at the Denver Broncos stadium for a Global Field Day charity event where they were having some cool activities -- and that included trying to break Rob Gronkowski's record for longest catch from a helicopter.

In the clip you can see the chopper hovering above tossing the balls down as Funchess missed over and over!

But, then the Packers WR finally gets 2 hands on the rock rom what we are told is 750 feet -- A NEW WORLD RECORD!!!

It's unclear if the folks from Guinness World Record were on hand to certify the new record.

Everyone around DF went CRAZY -- hoisting up the new catch king to celebrate!

Gronk initially set the record back in April at the Arizona Stadium, his former college team -- catching a 600 yarder from the chopper in full AZ Wildcats gear.