NFL's Devin Funchess Catches 750-Foot Pass In Slippers, Breaks Gronk's Record!

Devin Funchess Breaks Gronk's Catch Record ... In His House Slippers

7/15/2021 6:54 AM PT
A CATCH FROM THE CLOUDS

Move over, Gronk ... Green Bay Packers WR Devin Funchess just came through and set a new record for the longest helicopter catch ever --- at 750 feet!!!!

...and, he did it in his house slippers!!

It went down at the Denver Broncos stadium for a Global Field Day charity event where they were having some cool activities -- and that included trying to break Rob Gronkowski's record for longest catch from a helicopter.

In the clip you can see the chopper hovering above tossing the balls down as Funchess missed over and over!

But, then the Packers WR finally gets 2 hands on the rock rom what we are told is 750 feet -- A NEW WORLD RECORD!!!

It's unclear if the folks from Guinness World Record were on hand to certify the new record.

Everyone around DF went CRAZY -- hoisting up the new catch king to celebrate!

4/24/21
GRONK'S CATCH

Gronk initially set the record back in April at the Arizona Stadium, his former college team -- catching a 600 yarder from the chopper in full AZ Wildcats gear.

Let's see if Gronk -- or a new challenger -- can top that!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later