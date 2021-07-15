WS Hero Jim Leyritz Says Aaron Boone Needs To Make Playoffs To Save Yankees Job

Play video content TMZSports.com

World Series hero Jim Leyritz says Yankees manager Aaron Boone almost certainly needs to not just make the playoffs -- but win a series -- if AB wants to keep his job as Yankees skipper.

Bleak news for the leader of the 3rd place Yanks ... who are currently 8 games back of the A.L. East-leading Red Sox.

"I would say, based on performance, if they get to the playoffs, and they at least get through the first round. He will be back. If he doesn’t, it’s up in the air," Leyritz tells us.

The silver lining? Jim says the NYY can catch the Sox ... and it all starts with a kickass performance against Boston this weekend when the most intense rivalry in baseball is renewed.

"That [A.L. East] division is so tough that I don’t put anything ... you know, 9 games sounds like a lot, but in all honesty that can be erased pretty quickly. And, the Yankees do have enough head-to-head meetings with Boston to do some damage."

