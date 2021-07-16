Serena Williams' Agent Says Star's Rehab Going 'Great,' Targeting U.S. Open Return

Play video content TMZSports.com

Serena Williams is eyeing a return to the tennis court in just a couple weeks ... so says her agent, Jill Smoller, who tells TMZ Sports the star is hoping to shake off her leg injury in time for the U.S. Open.

You'll recall ... Serena crumpled in pain at Wimbledon during her first-round match on June 29, and things did NOT look good for the 39-year-old.

Serena Williams receives a standing ovation from the crowd at #Wimbledon



Williams was forced to retire in the first round of after sustaining an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/exFZxJJZGh — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2021 @espn

She yelped as she hit the grass ... and broke down in tears as she left the court -- leaving many to wonder if she could possibly be done for the rest of the year.

But, when we got Smoller out in Los Angeles this week ... she told us Williams' recovery process is going well.

"She's doing great," Smoller said.

In fact, Smoller told us the hope is for Serena to be ready to go when the U.S. Open kicks off in New York on Aug. 30.