Soulja Boy Agrees to 3-Year Restraining Order Amid Assault Case

Soulja Boy has agreed to stay the hell away from a woman accusing him of sexual assault and battery ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

The woman filed for a restraining order in L.A. court back in January ... and the rapper agreed to a 3-year domestic violence restraining order, which will expire on July 16, 2024.

Neither party appeared at the restraining order hearing. They were instead repped by their attorneys. The woman who wants Soulja to stay away from her is the same woman who sued Soulja back in January claiming he hired her to be his personal assistant, then raped and assaulted her for nearly 2 years.

As we first reported ... Soulja -- who went up against Bow Wow in last month's "Verzuz" battle -- is alleged to have started abusing her shortly after he hired her in December 2018. She claimed it started with him sending unsolicited nudes before evolving into a romantic relationship that went south when he got violent.

He allegedly pushed her out of a car, and forced her to walk 5 miles. She also claims Soulja sexually assaulted her, and "expressed remorse" by paying her $1,000.