Britney Spears' BF Sam Asghari Involved in Fender Bender

While Britney Spears is confidently taking on family members and haters, her BF's week is off to a rough start ... after getting into an accident near the singer's house.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Sam Asghari had what amounts to a fender bender Monday with a woman driving a Saturn about 10 minutes away from Britney's home in Thousand Oaks, CA.

It's unclear what exactly led to the crash, but we're told Sam's Jeep struck the other driver's car, there were no injuries and nobody was cited. You can see in the video we obtained police talking to Sam about it.

The driver of the Saturn appeared to be sitting in her backseat while cops spoke to Sam ... who drives a Jeep Rubicon.

The crash comes after Britney's weekend of blasting haters who criticized her for posting her home dance videos. She basically told 'em, love it or leave it -- "I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!"

She also took aim at her sister, Jamie Lynn, for having performed a medley of Britney tunes during a 2017 award show.