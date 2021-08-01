Coi Leray Says Rolling Loud Crowd Didn't Vibe With Her Because She's New

Play video content TMZ.com

Coi Leray says it's going to take music fans time to come around to her, like the zombie crowd she encountered at Rolling Loud ... because she's something fresh and new.

We got the rapper outside The Ivy in Los Angeles and our photog asked about her infamous set at Rolling Loud, when the crowd was mostly just standing around and looking on while she performed with gusto.

Coi Leray is trending following her Rolling Loud performance pic.twitter.com/Z6nXDI5d5d — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 25, 2021 @XXL

Coi says the crowd had the deer-in-the-headlights reaction because she's unlike anything they've ever seen ... and she's blaming the music industry for churning out too much of the same thing.

Coi Leray got the crowd BUMPIN at Rolling Loud 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2PGbwTDeGf — Woolz 👑 (@KingWoolz) July 24, 2021 @KingWoolz

The way Coi sees it ... artists aren't doing anything new to make fans gravitate to them, and when something new comes along -- like her -- it takes time for people to get used to it, and that's what happened down in Miami.