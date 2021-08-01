J Lo Solo in Portofino with Necklace Bearing Ben Affleck's Name
J Lo I Got Ben Wrapped Around My Little Finger ... And My Neck!!!
8/1/2021 7:02 AM PT
Jennifer Lopez is always in the presence of her BF, Ben Affleck, even if he's not physically there ... because he always hanging around ... her neck!
J Lo continues on her birthday vacay without Ben in Portofino, Italy. She strolled through the city Saturday ... wearing a necklace with Ben's name front and center.
We're told Ben is actually heading back to U.S. soil, so J Lo's hanging out on the yacht without him.
Now that Ben's gone, J Lo's been on her phone nonstop, texting and FaceTiming to occupy her time.
As for the bling ... it's a custom Foundrae charm necklace that Ben gave Jen for her 52nd birthday.
Seems a shame J Lo's now solo on the yacht ... it runs $1.1 million a week, and has all sorts of toys and amenities. In other words, it's awesome!
Before leaving for the U.S. ... Ben joined Jen at a restaurant in Italy, but food seemed secondary as they were all over each other as diners watched.
This is a birthday you don't want to end ... that is, until you run out of cash.