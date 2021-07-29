J Lo Gets All Up in Ben Affleck's Lap While Eating Out in Italy

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez can't keep their eyes, hands -- and lots of other things -- off of each other during their vacay ... even while seated in a busy restaurant!

The couple's nautical trek along the Italian Riviera stopped Wednesday in the town of Nerano, where they had a super romantic meal -- and it's not the setting that made it romantic. It's the fact J Lo -- in a very revealing red and white bandeau top -- planted her famous asset right in Ben's lap.

Apparently, there's a chair shortage over there. Not that Ben was complaining -- if you're into love and whatnot, there's plenty of it on display in these pics.

Everyone's (well, almost everyone's) favorite reunited lovers snuggled, kissed, hugged, laughed and generally looked happy as hell ... while their fellow customers enjoyed plain ol' culinary delights.

BTW, anyone else seen something odd going on with these 2 this week? While there's been no lack of PDA during their Mediterranean yacht holiday, we have noticed something is missing -- Affleck's tan!!!