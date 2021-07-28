Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Enjoy the Amalfi Coast and the Blazing Sun

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's adventure at sea continues -- especially now that they're back on a vessel ... and clearly getting lots and LOTS of sun along the way.

Bennifer were spotted floating on a yacht Wednesday, taking in the gorgeous views of the Amalfi Coast spanning Italy's shores. Jen was showing off her tan in a skimpy striped crop top --- offset by some comfy, loose boat pants (for balance).

Ben was around there somewhere as well ... he was photographed at one point sitting next to his boo and chatting her up. He, too, is taking in the rays -- perhaps more harshly than J Lo. Dude's face is looking like a fire engine here ... bring this man some SPF 50!

Anyway, check out the photos for yourself. It's more of Jen lounging and chillin' than anything -- which is interesting, considering she was working up a sweat in this exact setting almost 3 years ago to the day.

You might recall ... she and her ex, A-Rod, also hit the Amalfi Coast together right around this time in 2018 -- but they were way more interested in maintaining their fitness regiment than all the canoodling Ben and Jen have been doing these past few days ... or so it seemed, anyway.

Stark contrast in couple-y activities, at least in our eyes. One looks like they're putting on a HIT seminar for paps, and the other ... well, looks like they're on a proper bae-cation.