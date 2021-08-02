Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley Sell Pacific Palisades Mansion in Record Time

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley have taken advantage of the blazing hot housing market by unloading their Pacific Palisades home in a flash ... TMZ has learned.

The couple listed the estate in July and it only took a week to get a solid offer. The house was listed at $25 million and our real estate sources say they got close to asking.

It's an eye-popping amount of loot, but it's by no means a bonanza for them. They paid $22,250,000 in January 2020 ... so with carrying costs, upgrades and realtor fees ... it's probably around the break-even mark.

The house is just over 10,000 square feet, with 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It's right up against the Riviera Golf Course, which is prime real estate in the area. In addition to overlooking the golf course, it has ocean views as well. Of course, it has the requisite pool -- an infinity pool, no less.

The house was listed by Cindy Ambuehl at Compass.