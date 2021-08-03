Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, NY Attorney General Says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, according to New York's Attorney General.

NY A.G. Letitia James announced the results of her investigation Tuesday, and said the NY Governor had sexually harassed former and current employees from 2013 to 2020 -- and had even retaliated against an ex-employee who reported allegations.

According to the report ... the sexual harassment included unwanted and inappropriate groping, kissing, hugging and comments that were "deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive or inappropriate."

James says Cuomo and his office fostered a "toxic" workplace that enabled "harassment to occur." The AG's probe took 5 months, and found Cuomo and his senior staff intended to discredit and disparage at least one of his accusers.

The report's bottom line is Cuomo's actions violated multiple state and federal laws ... not to mention the Executive Chamber's own written policies.

The allegations first surfaced in December 2020 with multiple women coming forward. Investigators say nearly 200 individuals were interviewed and investigators combed through more than 74,000 documents, emails, texts and pictures.

As part of the investigation ... Cuomo was interviewed and the A.G.'s office says Cuomo gave "blanket denials" or didn't recall specific incidents.