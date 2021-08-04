Tom Brady To Attend Peyton Manning's Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Peyton Manning will have his longtime rival present when he gets his gold jacket this weekend -- 'cause none other than Tom Brady is reportedly slated to attend his Hall of Fame ceremony!!!

Of course, the Manning vs. Brady matchup is as epic as it gets ... with the guys dominating the NFL from 2001 to 2015.

While Peyton and TB12 went at it on the field -- Brady came out on top with an 11-6 overall record, but Manning got three of his wins in AFC title games -- the superstars remained tight over the years.

Now, as Manning is set to get enshrined in Canton on Sunday, his pal Brady will be present for his buddy's the big moment, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told the Tampa Bay Times.

Remember, Arians was Manning's QB coach with the Indianapolis Colts way back in the day ... before teaming up with Brady in Tampa.

There's a bunch of other guys getting in the Hall this weekend as well -- from Calvin Johnson to John Lynch to Charles Woodson and more ... so it's really gonna be a night filled with legends.