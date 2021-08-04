Washington Football Team Bans Fans From Wearing Native American Headdresses, Face Paint

The Washington Football Team is taking yet another step toward distancing itself from its controversial past ... now banning fans from wearing Native American-inspired headdresses and face paint at its stadium.

The team made the announcement in an email to WFT fans on Wednesday ... explaining the once-popular fan attire will now no longer be accepted at home games.

"We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold," team officials said in the statement.

"However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium."

The ban should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody ... especially given just last month, the team announced its future nickname would not be the "Warriors" or anything else that could be perceived to be associated with Native American imagery.

"We will choose an identity that unequivocally departs from any use of or approximate linkage to Native American imagery," WFT President Jason Wright said in a July statement.

"As I have said many times before, our new identity should unite us. It should bring us together the way this team comes together on the football field and the way we have seen our Fans come together and proudly support our Team and our DMV community."

No hints have been given yet as to other possible nicknames, though an announcement on a new, permanent name change is expected to come before the 2022 season.