Gov. Andrew Cuomo Groping Accuser Files Criminal Complaint

Gov. Andrew Cuomo could soon be facing criminal charges for allegedly groping a woman's breast, because one of his accusers has filed a complaint with cops.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the complaint against Cuomo was filed this week with the Albany County Sheriff. The woman behind the complaint is reportedly Cuomo's executive assistant, who claims he groped her breast in the Executive Mansion last year while they were taking a selfie.

Cuomo's accuser claims he pulled her in for a hug while they were snapping the pic and says he reached under her blouse and grabbed one of her breasts. She also claims he's kissed and hugged her in ways that made her uncomfortable.

Play video content ny.gov