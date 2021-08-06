U.S. Wrestler Gable Steveson Wins Olympic Gold W/ Last Second Score

U.S. wrestling star Gable Steveson just won Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling with an AMAZING last-second (literally) score ... in one of the most improbable wins in wrestling history.

21-year-old Steveson -- wrestling in the 125 kg. (275 lb.) class -- is an absolute BEAST on the mat. He won the NCAA title this year at the University of Minnesota ... as well as the championship at the Pan American Games. Gable hasn't lost a single match in 2 years.

But, Steveson was down late in the gold medal match against 27-year-old, #1 seed Geno Petriashvili from Georgia (country) -- a wrestler who'd won the last 3 titles in the division -- trailing 8-7 with only seconds remaining.

That's when Steveson -- named after U.S. wrestling legend Dan Gable -- displayed his incredible explosiveness and tenacity ... turning the corner on Petriashvili, scoring a 2-point takedown with .1 SECOND LEFT IN THE MATCH!!

(Video of the full match here)

Winning the way Gable did is so implausible ... and if you don't believe it, take a look at the reaction of Steveson's family and friends.

He did it! @GableSteveson wins GOLD with just seconds left in the match. His friends and family erupt! @kare11 pic.twitter.com/rhzYO52LSK — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) August 6, 2021 @Dave_Schwartz

UFC legend (and former Olympic wrestler) Daniel Cormier couldn't believe the buzzer-beater, tweeting ... Ok wow "@GableSteveson this literally was the craziest finish to a match ever! Congrats my brother!!! Olympic champion"

Don't find the wrestling impressive? Take a look at this 275+ pound man flipping after the dub.