Beloved Central Park Owl Dead After Being Hit by Maintenance Vehicle

Barry, an owl in the Who's Who of Central Park residents, has tragically died.

The nocturnal creature was struck by a maintenance vehicle early Friday in the Park. It didn't have a chance. It was flying low to the ground, looking for food, when it was struck at around 2:30 AM.

It’s with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a beloved Central Park resident, passed away early this morning. pic.twitter.com/AYEV0gXZIr — Central Park (@CentralParkNYC) August 6, 2021 @CentralParkNYC

Barry was a fixture in the Park, much to the delight of runners, bird watchers and others who meandered their way around. Officials issued a sad statement ... "It's with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a beloved Central Park resident, passed away early this morning. The barred owl's presence in Central Park brought so much joy, reminding all of us that the Park is a vital greenspace for all New Yorkers, including the wildlife that call it home."

The bird watchers were devastated, issuing their own statement.

We are saddened to learn that our beloved BARRED OWL died last night in an accidental collision with a @CentralParkNYC maintenance vehicle. We will miss her wondrous and beautiful presence in the park. pic.twitter.com/WjgS7cuxJR — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) August 6, 2021 @BirdCentralPark

"We are saddened to learn that our beloved BARRED OWL died last night in an accidental collision with a @CentralParkNYC maintenance vehicle. We will miss her wondrous and beautiful presence in the park."

Even on her first day in Central Park, at the Loch on 9 October 2020, the BARRED OWL made it clear she was going to shake things up. pic.twitter.com/zy4e3f9O61 — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) August 6, 2021 @BirdCentralPark

There will be a vigil for Barry Monday near the hemlock tree it called home. That would have been Barry's 10-month anniversary in Central Park.

Some tributes to the BARRED OWL already chalked on the path underneath her hemlock in the Central Park Ramble. pic.twitter.com/GVeH440xXQ — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) August 7, 2021 @BirdCentralPark

People left messages on the ground in memory of Barry.