Boxer Robert Easter Jr. Wanted for Allegedly Knocking Out Woman

Robert Easter Jr. -- a former boxing champ -- is now a wanted man in Ohio for allegedly punching a woman and knocking her out cold.

According to reports, the ex-IBF lightweight titleholder is being sought by authorities in Toledo after a warrant was issued for his arrest this past weekend -- this after a woman went to police and alleged he'd slugged her in the side of the face with a closed fist.

The alleged attack happened very early Saturday morning -- the woman claims to have been rendered unconscious, and cops say they saw a busted lip and chipped tooth ... enough evidence for them, it seems, to have called for Easter's arrest on a simple assault charge.

It doesn't appear he's in custody quite yet -- and no other details have emerged about the alleged altercation.