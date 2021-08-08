Aaron Rodgers Will Be New Orleans Saints QB In 2022, Says Ex-Packers Teammate

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Saints won't have to wait long to replace Drew Brees with another Hall of Fame QB ... 'cause will Will Blackmon tells TMZ Sports Aaron Rodgers is heading to New Orleans next season.

"Next year," Blackmon said, "Aaron Rodgers will be a New Orleans Saint."

Blackmon's prediction is a bold one ... but it's not necessarily uninformed -- you'll recall, the former NFL defensive back was teammates with Aaron in Green Bay from 2006 through 2009.

And, Will tells us he still has a good relationship with Aaron ... and it wouldn't surprise him if the Green Bay signal-caller ended up under center for Sean Payton in 2022, given all of the drama Rodgers has gone through with the Packers this offseason.

"I can see Aaron Rodgers being a New Orleans Saint next year," Blackmon said.

Of course, Jameis Winston is N.O.'s starter this year ... but Blackmon doesn't appear to be sure the former #1 overall draft pick will do enough to prove he should get a second year in that role.

Blackmon says cutting down the interceptions -- particularly with a depleted wide receiver group in New Orleans -- might be just too difficult for Jameis ... opening the door for a run at Rodgers.

