Aaron Rodgers & Packers Breakup Coming After 2022 Season, Says LeRoy Butler

The marriage between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will last two more seasons before it ends ... so says Green Bay legend LeRoy Butler.

"After '22," Butler tells TMZ Sports, "I think [Rodgers] will be gone to wherever he wants to go and they'll be glad to get rid of him at that point."

It's a pretty bold prediction from the ex-Packers star safety ... because after Rodgers' candid meeting with reporters on Wednesday, many believe he's absolutely gone after this season.

If you missed it, Rodgers ripped Packers execs for not giving him more say in team decisions as well as not extending his contract when he says he initially asked for it all in February.

The writing seems to be on the wall that he'll be traded as soon as this season ends because of it ... but Butler tells us he thinks it'll play out differently.

LeRoy says he doesn't think Jordan Love will be ready to take over in 2022 ... and that'll lead to more offseason drama followed by yet another year of Rodgers under center.

"I think they'll go through this same thing again -- it'll be just as toxic," Butler says. "But, at the end of the day, I think Aaron will be the quarterback for '21 and '22."

As far as any other scenario -- like the Packers trading Love and extending Rodgers' contract -- Butler just doesn't see that going down.

"You would have to fire [general manager Brian Gutekunst]," Butler says. "There's no coming back from that."