Aaron Rodgers Touches Down In Green Bay, Feud With Packers Officially Over

It's finally over -- Aaron Rodgers has officially made his return to Green Bay ... ending his dramatic offseason feud with the Packers!!!

Of course, no one knew if this day would ever come -- AR12 made it explicitly clear he was unhappy with the franchise over his contract and other front office moves ... and was non-committal on ever suiting up for the Pack again.

But, Rodgers and GB were able to restructure his current deal on Monday, which opened the door to his departure in 2022.

The new conditions pleased the guy so much, he hopped on a private jet and made his way to Wisconsin on Tuesday morning ... before getting in his SUV and driving off to the team facility.

