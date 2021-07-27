Aaron Rodgers Touches Down In Green Bay, Feud With Packers Officially Over
7/27/2021 6:50 AM PT
It's finally over -- Aaron Rodgers has officially made his return to Green Bay ... ending his dramatic offseason feud with the Packers!!!
Of course, no one knew if this day would ever come -- AR12 made it explicitly clear he was unhappy with the franchise over his contract and other front office moves ... and was non-committal on ever suiting up for the Pack again.
But, Rodgers and GB were able to restructure his current deal on Monday, which opened the door to his departure in 2022.
The new conditions pleased the guy so much, he hopped on a private jet and made his way to Wisconsin on Tuesday morning ... before getting in his SUV and driving off to the team facility.
Rodgers made the most of his time away from the team -- he traveled all over the globe with his fiancee, Shailene Woodley ... and even got in some golf with his pals Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.
Now, the signal-caller is prepping for his potential "Last Dance" with Green Bay ... and cheeseheads better enjoy every last bit of it.