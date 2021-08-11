'FBoy Island' Star Says Dating Shows Like 'Bachelorette' Need to Evolve

Play video content TMZ.com

CJ Franco thinks traditional dating shows like "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" need some major overhauls to stay relevant, because -- as she's learned the hard way -- dating in real life ain't all roses and proposals.

We got the hot model and a friend Tuesday outside Olivetta, and got her take on "The Bachelor" franchise ... seeing as how she's one of the stars of HBO Max's "FBoy Island" ... a dating show competitor.

CJ says the premise of her show is more rooted in reality than the 'Bachelor' brand ... because as she attests, the dating pool is light on Prince Charmings and heavy on so-called "FBoys."

The latest season of "The Bachelorette" just wrapped with another proposal -- although, we'll see if it lasts -- and CJ says folks are getting tired of the same thing over and over again.

With a slew of new dating reality shows on streaming services, she thinks the 'Bachelor' franchise has to make some changes ... or risk going the way of the dinosaur.

The key to TV success, the way CJ sees it anyway ... is making a dating show that's more relatable to the women and men watching at home.