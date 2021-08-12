NBA's Andre Drummond Heroically Saves Son After Falling In Pool

Play video content

Andre Drummond just saved his son's life ... with the Philadelphia 76ers center springing into action after the child accidentally fell into a pool -- and the footage is terrifying.

The 28-year-old NBA champ just posted surveillance video of the incident -- with family members hanging together around the pool at his home ... when his 2-year-old son, Deon, tripped into the water.

The 6'10", 280-lb. baller -- completely clothed from head to toe -- dove right into the water without hesitation and scooped Deon out of the water ... with the other family members coming to assist.

Drummond then carries his son (who was born on February 21, 2019) over to another person, who lifts him out of the water to safety.

"NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️" Drummond said on Thursday. "A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I 😂😂"

Drummond made it clear to note no one was injured in the incident ... but the footage is still just as scary.