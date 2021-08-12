NFL's Rey Maualuga Arrested Again ... Booked On DUI, Criminal Mischief Charges

Rey Maualuga is in trouble with the law again ... the former NFL and college football star was arrested on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned.

Jail records show the 34-year-old -- who was a 2nd-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft -- was booked into Kenton County Jail in Kentucky at 8:19 PM.

Details surrounding his arrest are unclear -- we're working on it -- but records show Maualuga was booked on three charges, including DUI, criminal mischief first degree and criminal mischief third degree.

Maualuga -- who was listed at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds on his booking sheet -- was arrested by the Villa Hills Police Dept., the records show. He's due in court later Thursday.

Of course, this is far from Maualuga's first brush with the law ... in fact, he was just arrested by the Villa Hills Police Dept. back in July 2020.

In that case, Maualuga was accused of driving drunk and driving recklessly.

Maualuga was also arrested back in 2010 on suspicion of DUI ... and in 2017, he was arrested for allegedly attacking an employee at a Miami nightclub while he was a member of the Dolphins.

Maualuga is one of the best college football linebackers ever, starring at USC from 2005 through 2008. He went on to play 9 seasons in the NFL, starting 108 total games, before leaving the league after the 2017 season.