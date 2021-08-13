NFL's Derrius Guice Suspended 6 Games After Domestic Violence Arrest

NFL's Derrius Guice Suspended 6 Games After Dom. Violence Arrest

8/13/2021 1:58 PM PT
TMZ.com

Derrius Guice won't be seeing the NFL field anytime soon -- not only is the free agent running back without a team, but he's also now been suspended 6 games by the NFL.

Of course, the 24-year-old was arrested in August 2020 after 3 alleged violent incidents between February and April with his then-girlfriend ... when he was accused of choking and pushing her to the ground ... as well as destroying her phone.

Guice reached a settlement with the victim back in June 2021 ... and while details on the deal were not made public, a rep for the prosecutors said the "process permits the parties to control the direction and outcome of such matters."

Despite the charges being dropped, the NFL confirms the punishment is a result of the 2020 incidents.

Guice was a 2nd-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- he didn't play a single down of football until 2019 due to injury ... and has only played 5 total games in his career.

It's unclear whether the former college star will ever touch an NFL field again.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later