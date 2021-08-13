NFL's Derrius Guice Suspended 6 Games After Domestic Violence Arrest

Derrius Guice won't be seeing the NFL field anytime soon -- not only is the free agent running back without a team, but he's also now been suspended 6 games by the NFL.

Of course, the 24-year-old was arrested in August 2020 after 3 alleged violent incidents between February and April with his then-girlfriend ... when he was accused of choking and pushing her to the ground ... as well as destroying her phone.

Guice reached a settlement with the victim back in June 2021 ... and while details on the deal were not made public, a rep for the prosecutors said the "process permits the parties to control the direction and outcome of such matters."

Despite the charges being dropped, the NFL confirms the punishment is a result of the 2020 incidents.

Guice was a 2nd-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- he didn't play a single down of football until 2019 due to injury ... and has only played 5 total games in his career.