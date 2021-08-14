Joe Francis Rebuilding Mexican Property After Extensive Fire Damage

Joe Francis is dropping more than a million bucks to repair his beachfront estate in Mexico after a fire destroyed a large portion of it ... and it looks like it's going to be better than ever.

Sources familiar tell TMZ ... Joe's been rebuilding his famed Casa Aramara since the June blaze, and hopes to have it completed in around 7 weeks.

Twenty percent of the "Girls Gone Wild" founder's property was destroyed in the fire -- including the living and dining room in the main house, along with 3 bedrooms out of 15 -- so the cost for repairs has added up.

Our sources say the Casa's rebuild will include a new fire protection system that includes fire retardant chemicals, 30 concealed sprinklers in every room and a backup system. Joe feels fire officials in Mexico can't be relied upon, so he's becoming self-reliant.