Sha'Carri Richardson Set to Race Jamaican Olympics Winners Next Week

Sha'Carri Richardson is getting a second shot at glory -- the U.S. track star will face-off against the Jamaican Olympics winners anew ... this after missing her shot at the games.

SCR is confirmed to be one of 9 competing in next weekend's Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field -- where she'll run against Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the women's 100-meter sprint.

It's the first professional race Sha'Carri has participated in since being suspended for marijuana use before this year's Tokyo Olympics -- which resulted in her not racing at all.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The above-mentioned Jamaican sprinters all took home the top 3 medals in the titular event that Sha'Carri would've otherwise competed in ... placing 1st, 2nd and 3rd among themselves. Sha'Carri beat 'em all out during the trials ... and, now, has the opportunity to do it again.

Of the forthcoming moment to prove she woulda kicked butt in Tokyo, her rep says ... "Sha’Carri is focused on running a good race since she last competed at the US Olympic Trials," adding ... "She will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race."