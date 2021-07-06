U.S. Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Left Off Olympic Relay Team After Failed Weed Test

Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic dreams are officially crushed following her failed drug test ... 'cause U.S. Track & Field officials left the fastest woman in America off the 4 x 100m squad.

... this despite the fact that her 30-day suspension will end BEFORE the relay race is scheduled to begin.

Of course, 21-year-old Richardson recently tested positive for marijuana after the Olympic Trials last month ... and accepted the 1-month ban.

Despite a ton of outrage (weed is still illegal?), USOC officials stood by the punishment.

But, not all hope was lost ... Sha'Carri was going to miss the 100-meter race, but still could've been included on the 4 x 100-meter relay team.

That is until today when track officials announced Richardson would be left off the team ... meaning she will NOT be running in a single race at the Tokyo games.

As for the test she flunked ... Richardson says she recently found out her biological mother died, and she used marijuana as a way to cope with the stress and pressure.