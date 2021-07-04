Sha'Carri Richardson Shades the 'Perfect People' Dragging Her Over Weed

Sha'Carri Richardson has handled her disqualification from the Olympics with incredible grace, but she threw a little shade at people who came down on her.

Sha'Carri tweeted, "The support (heart emojis) my community I thank y’all, the negative forget y’all and enjoy the games because we all know it won’t be the same"

"I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year" And now the shade -- "All these perfect people that know how to live life, I'm glad I'm not one of them!"

As you know, Sha'Carri came in first in the 100-meter race at the U.S. Track and Field Trials but was later disqualified after testing positive for weed. She was honest ... she indulged after learning her biological mother had died, and she didn't make excuses.

Play video content @BoKnowsNews/Twitter

President Biden drew a hard line, saying, "rules are rules." But Seth Rogen, who founded the hugely popular House Plant weed brand, had harsher words, "The notion that weed is a problematic “drug” is rooted in racism. It’s insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country’s most talented athletes over thinking that’s rooted in hatred. It’s something they should be ashamed of. Also if weed made you fast, I’d be FloJo."

Play video content NBC

Sha'Carri appeared on "Today" Friday, saying, "I want to take responsibility for my actions, I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do, [what] I'm allowed not to do and I still made that decision."

It's really a shame. Richardson was a favorite to snag gold in Tokyo, and it would have been the first such medal for the U.S. since 1996.