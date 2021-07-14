Sha'Carri Richardson Offered $250k Gig as Vape Company Spokesperson
7/14/2021 1:00 AM PT
Sha'Carri Richardson is missing one golden opportunity at the Olympics, but that's now opened the door to a very green opportunity ... and yeah, that's a double entendre.
The good folks over at Dr. Dabber -- a vaping org specializing in all things weed -- have extended a cannabis-laced olive branch to the U.S. sprinting star ... it's a high-paying job that doesn't really require a whole lot of physical labor.
The offer is for Sha'Carri to become an ambassador of sorts -- or, more accurately, one of Dabber's "doctors."
Check out the offer, obtained by TMZ, which lays out the responsibilities ... and her whopping $250k compensation.
The company says, "Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber. This entails testing our award-winning dab rigs and vape pens as a resident 'doctor.'"
It's unclear how long of a partnership Dabber has in mind -- but either way, it's a sweet chance to make some easy dough ... and to kinda stick it to the Olympics for DQ'ing her over a positive THC test.
Win-win, really -- but no word yet if Sha'Carri will accept.
BTW, you might recognize Dr. Dabber from another recent news story -- and that would be the not-so-happy tale of Kyle Massey ... who was dropped as a spokesperson amid his legal woes. We're told Kyle didn't have "doctor" status, something Sha'Carri would have.