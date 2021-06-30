Kyle Massey Dropped by Vape Company ... Amid Legal Woes

Kyle Massey is already losing business deals after being charged for alleged sexual communication with a minor ... and the first to jump ship clearly doesn't want any of this smoke.

The vaping company Dr. Dabber has dropped Massey as an ambassador of the brand -- a partnership that was relatively new, as Kyle's been posting shots of their products (and tagging them, of course) since May.

A rep for DD tells TMZ ... "We are ending our relationship with Kyle Massey. We have been working with him on a trial basis for a month. Today, we let his team know we will be cutting ties and requested all public content with our brand to be deleted from his social media."

Looks like he received the message, because Massey's already scrubbed all his Dr. Dabber posts. Luckily, we screen-grabbed a few so you can see -- he was all in on the deal.

It's unclear what kinda dough the company was paying KM, but it's all down the toilet now. This, of course, is due to him being legally rung up for allegedly sending nudes and other explicit messages to a teen.

TMZ broke the story ... Kyle faces one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, after a girl alleged he'd sent her numerous inappropriate messages between 2018 and 2019. She initially attempted to sue him, and just recently went to law enforcement.