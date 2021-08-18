Golf Legend Gary Player's Wife Of 64 Years Dies From Cancer, 'My Soulmate'

Crushing news from Gary Player ... the golf legend has announced his wife of 64 years has died from cancer.

The 3-time Masters champ announced the horrible news on his social media page Wednesday ... saying, "The unthinkable has happened."

"My childhood sweetheart, my rock, and my soulmate Vivienne has lost her battle with pancreatic cancer," Player said.

"I cannot describe the deep sense of sadness I feel at having lost the one person who has always meant the world to me."

Statement of Gary Player on the passing of his wife, Vivienne.

Player explained he met Vivienne when he was 14 years old ... and called it "love at first sight."

The two eventually got married in 1957.

"She fully supported my career and raised our six children almost single-handedly while I was touring the world playing golf," Player said. "She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a wonderful human being who cared so deeply for others and lived her life in service to others."

The 85-year-old golfer continued, "Vivienne taught me the value of love, faith and trust. She taught our children those same values, and they were blessed to have a mother who lived those values every single day."