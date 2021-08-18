Singer YK Osiris Won't Be Prosecuted for Alleged Assault on GF

YK Osiris has something in common with Trippie Redd -- the singer will also avoid prosecution for an alleged assault case in Atlanta.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Fulton County D.A.'s Office says even though Atlanta PD had probable cause to arrest Osiris in November 2019 ... the D.A. has decided NOT to prosecute at this time.

We've reached out to prosecutors to find out why they're not moving forward. If this all sounds familiar it's because the Fulton County D.A.'s office also decided this week not to pursue Trippie Redd's case.

As we reported ... the "Worth It" singer was arrested after he allegedly beat up his GF at his birthday party in September 2019. At the time ... we were told he was busted in Atlanta on a felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation.

According to the police report ... the singer's GF told cops he had choked her and bit her face.