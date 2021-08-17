Rapper Trippie Redd Won't Be Prosecuted for Alleged Assault

Rapper Trippie Redd can breathe a sigh of relief ... we’ve learned he won't be prosecuted in his assault case ... at least not for now.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Fulton County D.A.'s Office says even though Atlanta PD had probable cause to arrest the rapper -- way back in 2018, BTW -- prosecutors have decided NOT to prosecute Trippie at this time.

We've reached out to the D.A.'s Office to find out why they came to this decision. In any event ... Trippie's attorney, Drew Findling, is thrilled about the decision. He tells TMZ ... his law firm has worked tirelessly for over 3 years to prove the rapper was innocent of the aggravated assault allegation.

Findling says Trippie is now looking forward to the release of his new album -- "Trip At Knight." Gotta love it when your lawyer doubles as a hype man.