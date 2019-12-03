Tekashi 6ix9ine Staged Beef With Trippie Redd, Former Bodyguard Claims
12/3/2019 12:51 PM PT
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd were only at each other's throats for publicity -- faking beef to help their careers -- according to a Nine Trey Bloods member.
Anthony "Harv" Ellison is asking a judge for a new trial after being found guilty of kidnapping Tekashi. In new docs -- obtained by TMZ -- he spills the beans on the alleged reason Trippie and Tekashi69 feuded.
Specifically ... Ellison says he was brought on as Tekashi's security after defending 6ix9ine during a "staged publicity beef" with Trippie Redd.
You'll recall ... during Ellison's kidnapping trial, Tekashi claimed Ellison punched Trippie Redd in the mouth during a November 2017 confrontation between the rappers in an NYC hotel lobby.
Now, Ellison says Trippie's manager told Tekashi where to find Redd in order to set up a "staged confrontation."
It's interesting ... Ellison has maintained his kidnapping of Tekashi was actually staged by 6ix9ine ... and this is the first time Harv's saying the Trippie Redd beef was also fake.
