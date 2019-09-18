Tekashi 6ix9ine Testifies About Gang Attack on Trippie Redd

Breaking News TMZ.com

Tekashi69's ratting out his former fellow gang members in the Nine Trey Bloods, testifying they delivered a beatdown on Trippie Redd ... an alleged rival gang member

The rapper's on the stand, nervously, for his second day of testimony and opened up about his beef with Trippie ... who he says was with another set of Bloods, along with Casanova. Tekashi testified he and Trippie were on the same label and did a track together, but there was a lot of jealousy that led to online disputes ... and then physical violence.

Elizabeth Williams

6ix9ine says he told his former manager, Shotti, he wanted something done to Trippie ... Shotti said he'd get the gang on it, and they orchestrated an attack on the rapper at his hotel. Tekashi says he stayed inside the vehicle while the attack went down.

Tekashi testified defendant Anthony "Harv" Ellison punched Trippie in the mouth, and from that point on, he used Harv as his bodyguard.

He also dished more details about the money and leadership structure of Nine Trey -- saying he would make money for shows and appearances, and the gang would give him the front end of it -- at least half -- and take the rest. For example, he says if he would make $250k ... they would give him $185k and take the rest.

6ix9ine ID'd members of the gang again, including Shotti, "Harv" and the other defendant Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack. He also testified "Mel Murda," Billy Ado, and Seqo were Nine Trey members.

There's a lot more, including Tekashi talking about the shooting of another gang member named Snow, and a brawl that went down at a tribute party for A$AP Rocky's manager where he claims Ado stabbed a security guard.

The boyfriend said, they don't need help with their bags.



Harv punches the guy in the face to initiate the fight. I don't know why I ran out there, I don't know why.



Q: did you participate in the fight?#6ix9ine: Yeah but I didn't land any punches. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 18, 2019 @innercitypress

He also describes what led to his infamous fight at LAX -- and under questioning had to, somewhat hysterically, admit he whiffed with every punch he threw. We already knew that, though, from the video we shot.

Play video content 2/21/18 TMZ.com