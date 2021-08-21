Patriots Jet Flying to Haiti, Loaded with Earthquake Relief Supplies

Play video content

The New England Patriots logo will be a symbol of much-needed relief for earthquake-ravaged Haiti ... the team's plane is heading to the island with medical supplies and doctors.

The 767 jet was loaded up Saturday morning at Logan International Airport in Boston, and is about to go wheels up ... carrying thousands of items like IV fluid and bags, oxygen masks, surgical supplies, hospital beds, sterilizers and generators. Just as importantly, it's carrying 2 orthopedic surgeons, 3 physicians and a nurse to assist victims in the wake of the 7.2 earthquake and a tropical storm. More than 2,100 have died and millions are injured or without shelter.

Build Health International coordinated the relief items, and team owner Robert Kraft donated the jet to transport the supplies. Additionally, we're told the Kraft family is donating drinking water, surgical masks and PPE that includes N95 masks and face shields.

These missions are becoming just as common for the Patriots as Super Bowl victories. You'll recall, the team jet was used in May to fly COVID vaccines to Central America ... and last year the Kraft family sent it to China to bring back tons of N95 masks to the U.S.