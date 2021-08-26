Trevor Noah, 'Daily Show' Run Fake Lawyer Ad for 'Insurrectionists'

As rioters from Jan. 6 continue to get wrangled by authorities -- Trevor Noah wants ‘em to know he’s got their backs ... if they’re interested.

The ‘Daily Show’ host took out a full front page ad in the LAT and NYT, which just ran Thursday ... and it’s a bat signal of sorts for those who are still looking for a lawyer as the legal fallout from that day keeps piling up, even now. Fortunately, Trevor and co. are willing to help -- with their fake law firm.

Check out the newspaper insert for yourself -- they call themselves Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons (Patriot Attorneys) ... and they say they’re willing to fight an insurrectionist’s case for them and win. That, or say they won ... no matter what. 😅

It’s a tongue-in-cheek promotion for sure, but the folks running it went to extreme lengths for this gag, setting up a hotline for people to call 1-85-OOPS-JAN6 (1-856-677-5266). And yes, the damn thing works -- we won’t spoil the surprise, ring ‘em up and have some fun with their prompts.

Play video content 1/6/21 Shaun King / Twitter

There are more shots taken at those who stormed the Capitol 8 months ago -- Trevor says the lawyers will fight the charges like hell ... charges like “Attempted Vice Presidenticide,” “lectern theft” and more. It’s a hoot, we’ll give 'em that.