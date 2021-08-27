Actor Ali Olomi Expects More Attacks in Unstable Afghanistan
8/27/2021 12:30 AM PT
Afghan-American actor Ali Olomi is heartbroken about what's going on in Afghanistan, and sadly ... he expects it to get even worse.
We got Ali out in L.A. Thursday as news was pouring in about the attacks at the Kabul airport -- which left at least 12 U.S. service members dead -- and he predicts the violence will continue ... especially after America fully withdraws.
Like Ali points out, if this sort of mayhem is already happening, it's hard to believe it will go away once we leave.
The actor -- who's had guest roles on TV shows like "NCIS: Los Angeles," "SEAL Team" and "Madam Secretary" -- is asking everyone to send positive thoughts and prayers to the Afghan people ... because they're in a terrible situation right now.
نقل عدد من مصابي انفجار محيط #مطار_كابل إلى مستشفى قريب#إرم_نيوز #أفغانستان #Kabul #KabulAirport #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/fqGKNXL535— إرم نيوز (@EremNews) August 26, 2021 @EremNews
Ali's trying to remain hopeful himself, and has a message for President Biden and everyone else who's struggling with this outcome after 20 years of U.S.-Afghanistan relations ... keep the faith.