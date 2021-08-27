Dog the Bounty Hunter Files for Marriage License Amid Family Drama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's moving forward with his wedding to Francie Frane despite the rift with his daughters ... because TMZ's learned he just filed for a marriage license.

According to a filing with the recorder's office ... the reality TV star filed for the license Friday in Colorado.

Dog and his fiancee are scheduled to wed September 2, but the upcoming nuptials have not been without controversy. We broke the story ... 2 of Dog's daughters -- Bonnie and Cecily Chapman -- have not been invited to the wedding, and the back-and-forth between Dog and the women has gotten ugly.

Play video content TMZ.com

Bonnie -- Dog's biological daughter with his late wife, Beth Chapman -- claims it's because of her support for racial equality and BLM, along with her continued work with UnleashedTV -- the network that canned her dad this year.

Dog fired back ... Bonnie and Cecily have been brainwashed and this is all a misguided attempt to derail the wedding.

Play video content Two Guys From Hollywood Podcast